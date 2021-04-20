Dora Factory 1-Day Volume Hits $11.37 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $25.82 or 0.00045489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $39.17 million and $11.37 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.