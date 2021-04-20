Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,755 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $35,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.