Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 5,662 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $74,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

ZBH traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

