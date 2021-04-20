Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $48,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

