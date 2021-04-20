Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 31,452 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,452 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.49. 9,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,062. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $132.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

