Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 33,439 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $50,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 680,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,291. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.