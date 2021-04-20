Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,112 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

