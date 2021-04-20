Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,410 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Fortive worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $72.09. 26,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,170. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

