Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $46,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.14. 45,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,342. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

