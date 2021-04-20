Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $118.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.47 on Tuesday, reaching $2,290.93. 34,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,869.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

