Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $31.74 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 478,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,997,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

