Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $43.68 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,718 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 508,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

