Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $43.90 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $43,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $652.32. 23,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,644. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $624.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.