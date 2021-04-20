Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $70.73 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.40% of SS&C Technologies worth $70,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

SSNC traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. 18,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

