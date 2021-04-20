Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $73.98 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.08. 444,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,251,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.69. The company has a market cap of $622.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

