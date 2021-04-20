Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $70,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

HON stock traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $225.86. 85,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

