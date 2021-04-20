Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $74,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 522,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $103.18 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $334.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

