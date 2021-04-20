Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $42,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,567,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

