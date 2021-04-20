Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 21,704 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

MRK stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. 424,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

