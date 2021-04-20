Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 45,310 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $94,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.24. 98,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

