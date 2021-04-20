Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 22,876 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,876 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.49% of First Republic Bank worth $140,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.36. 15,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,227. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

