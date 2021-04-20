Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 274 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $6.59 on Tuesday, hitting $396.43. 129,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

