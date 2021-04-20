Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 382 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Equinix worth $93,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, hitting $724.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $825.58.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

