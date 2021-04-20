Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 75,364 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,364 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of General Motors worth $158,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 912,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,319,789. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.