Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,520 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $111,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock traded down $12.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.06. 248,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $374.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

