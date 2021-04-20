Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.75-6.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-6.85 EPS.

Dover stock opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $141.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

