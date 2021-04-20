Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to $7.35-7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.75-6.85 EPS.

DOV opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $141.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

