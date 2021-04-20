Dovu (DOV) Price Reaches $0.0892 on Major Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 111.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $63.08 million and $3.24 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.