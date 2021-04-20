Dovu Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.45 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded up 166.3% against the US dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $68.67 million and $3.45 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00088437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00639435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.