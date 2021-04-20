Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $26.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

DRG is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

