Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.46

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.46 and traded as high as C$13.68. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 927,961 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIR.UN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.81.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

