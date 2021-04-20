Dreamcoin (DRM) Achieves Market Cap of $14,585.61

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 77.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $14,585.61 and approximately $40.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 48.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00278421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00195092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,647,354 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

