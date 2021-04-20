DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.16

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.16 and last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 25091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.60.

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

