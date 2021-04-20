DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DSDVY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,696. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

