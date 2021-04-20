DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DTE opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

