DubaiCoin Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $953,031.39 and $11,015.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009732 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

