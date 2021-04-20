Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.85, but opened at $42.54. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Specifically, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,649,783 shares of company stock worth $299,142,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

