Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00271189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00661518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.79 or 0.00923487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,612.11 or 0.99621942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

