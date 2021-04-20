DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.68 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $63.76 million and $1.68 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $61.54 or 0.00108073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00272266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00661078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.49 or 0.00924537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.25 or 0.99856354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,053 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

