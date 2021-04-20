Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th

Duddell Street Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DSACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Duddell Street Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS DSACU opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. Duddell Street Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

