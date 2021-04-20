Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

