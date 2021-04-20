Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2,866.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,708,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,502,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268,968 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8,422.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,521,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,652 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $333,674,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,845,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,845 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

