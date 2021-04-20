Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $101.14, with a volume of 39734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 46,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 176,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

