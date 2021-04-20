Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,295.73

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,295.73 ($16.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,475 ($19.27). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,439 ($18.80), with a volume of 192,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168 ($15.26).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,325.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,295.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

