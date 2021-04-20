Dynamic (DYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,899.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $25.31 million and approximately $15,899.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,374,771 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

