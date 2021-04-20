Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $299,790.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $191,769.98 and $299,790.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072385 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002663 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

