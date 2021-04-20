Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 31,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,460,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 139,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.