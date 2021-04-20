E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETWO. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 110,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

