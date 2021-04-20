Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 4.7%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.02. 1,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $480.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 342,342 shares of company stock worth $12,744,403 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.