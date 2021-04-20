Earnbase Price Tops $10.41 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Earnbase has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,610.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00018362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00273276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.34 or 0.00668897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.97 or 0.00929216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.47 or 0.99133945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

